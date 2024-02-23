Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.7 %

LRCX opened at $944.36 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $955.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $818.22 and its 200-day moving average is $716.22. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

