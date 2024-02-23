Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Health Catalyst from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,242. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $453.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 165.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

