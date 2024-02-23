Head to Head Contrast: TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) and TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VIZIO and TCL Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIZIO 1 8 1 0 2.00 TCL Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIZIO presently has a consensus price target of $10.61, suggesting a potential downside of 3.40%. Given VIZIO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VIZIO is more favorable than TCL Electronics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIZIO $1.86 billion 1.16 -$400,000.00 $0.11 99.87 TCL Electronics N/A N/A N/A $0.05 6.76

This table compares VIZIO and TCL Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TCL Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIZIO. TCL Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIZIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of VIZIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of TCL Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of VIZIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VIZIO and TCL Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIZIO 1.25% 5.41% 2.43% TCL Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

VIZIO beats TCL Electronics on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and YouTube TV and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, and VIZIO Free channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Voice Assistant, as well as second screen viewing. It sells its products to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses. The company manufactures and sells television sets, smartphones, smart connective devices, smart commercial display and smart home products, and photovoltaic equipment. It also engages in membership cards, video-on-demand, advertising, vertical application, and other businesses. In addition, the company distributes TCL branded air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines, and other household appliances. Further, it is involved in trading TV products and components, and white goods; research and development of software on smart TV devices, and mobile devices; operation of the Internet platform; and distribution of mobile devices and components. The company was formerly known as TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited and changed its name to TCL Electronics Holdings Limited in June 2018. The company is based in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. TCL Electronics Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of TCL Technology Group Corporation.

