Head-To-Head Contrast: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) & Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Ascent Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $13.28 billion 4.65 $2.80 billion $10.71 22.36 Ascent Solar Technologies $468,141.00 4.58 -$19.75 million ($134.04) 0.00

Analyst Ratings

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NXP Semiconductors and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 5 11 0 2.59 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus price target of $237.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.84%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 21.07% 38.94% 13.63% Ascent Solar Technologies -3,662.39% -7,017.74% -122.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

