Head-To-Head Comparison: San Miguel Food and Beverage (OTCMKTS:SMPFF) versus Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

San Miguel Food and Beverage (OTCMKTS:SMPFF – Get Free Report) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score San Miguel Food and Beverage 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Choice 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Miguel Food and Beverage N/A N/A N/A Better Choice -76.93% -77.04% -40.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Better Choice shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Miguel Food and Beverage N/A N/A N/A $24.25 0.03 Better Choice $54.66 million 0.11 -$39.32 million ($1.09) -0.17

San Miguel Food and Beverage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than San Miguel Food and Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

San Miguel Food and Beverage beats Better Choice on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About San Miguel Food and Beverage

San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. provides processed meat products. The Food segment offers refrigerated processed and canned meat products under the Purefoods, Purefoods Tender Juicy, Star, Higante, Purefoods Beefies, Vida, Purefoods Nuggets, Veega, Purefoods Ready-to-Eat, Ulam King, and San Miguel Del Mar brands; butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments under the Magnolia, Dari Crème, Star, and Cheezee brands; flour mixes; coffee and related products; feeds under the B-Meg, B-Meg Premium, Integra, Expert, Dynamix, Essential, Pureblend, Bonanza, Jumbo, and Nutri Chunks brands; poultry and fresh meat under the Magnolia, Magnolia Chicken Stations, and Monterey brands; and flour and bakery ingredients, as well as poultry and livestock farming, grain terminal handling, franchising, and food services. The Beer and NAB segment provides fermented, malt-based, and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers beer under the San Miguel Pale Pilsen, Red Horse, Red Horse Super, San Mig Light, San Miguel Flavored Beer, San Miguel Super Dry, San Miguel Premium All-Malt, Cerveza Negra, San Mig Zero, San Mig Free, Gold Eagle, and San Miguel Cerveza Blanca brands; ready-to-drink tea under the Magnolia Healthtea brand; ready-to-drink juice under the Magnolia Fruit Drink brand; and sparkling malt-based non-alcoholic drink under the Cali brand. This segment also offers its products under the Valor, Blue Ice, Dragon, W1N Bia, Anker, Kuda Putih, Bruck, Knight, Hard Seltzer, and San Mig Cola brands. The Spirits segment provides gin, Chinese wine, brandy, rum, vodka, and other hard liquor under the Ginebra San Miguel, Vino Kulafu, Ginebra San Miguel Premium Gin Black, and Tondeña Manila Rum brands; and disinfectant alcohol under the San Miguel Ethyl Alcohol brand. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Pasig, the Philippines. San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. is a subsidiary of San Miguel Corporation.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products. The company sells its products under Halo Holistic and Halo Elevate brands. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portals, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, China, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Sports Endurance, Inc. and changed its name to Better Choice Company Inc. in March 2019. Better Choice Company Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

