Head to Head Analysis: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) vs. Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altex Industries and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Altex Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Antero Resources 0 8 3 1 2.42

Altex Industries currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29,373.68%. Antero Resources has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.93%. Given Altex Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 71.88 -$130,000.00 ($0.01) -19.00 Antero Resources $4.68 billion 1.67 $242.92 million $0.77 33.36

This table compares Altex Industries and Antero Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries. Altex Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -284.00% -6.16% -3.02% Antero Resources 5.19% 2.10% 1.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Altex Industries on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

(Get Free Report)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 504,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. It also owned and operated 620 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 34 compressor stations. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.