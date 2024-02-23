H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $57.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

