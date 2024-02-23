HC Wainwright Trims Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Target Price to $12.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 120.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of RVNC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,669. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $478.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

