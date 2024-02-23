HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

