HC Wainwright Raises Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $21.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $742.01 million, a PE ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg bought 102,863 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $721,069.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,552,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,914,973.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg bought 102,863 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $721,069.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,552,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,914,973.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $330,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,861.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 223,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,939 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

