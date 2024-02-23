Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Shawna M. Hettinger Buys 700 Shares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Shawna M. Hettinger acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $16,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,285.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

HWBK stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.46 million, a PE ratio of 166.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 516.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

