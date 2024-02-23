Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Holdings Boosted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 21.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

