Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Purchases £49,985.96 in Stock

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) insider Amy Stirling bought 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 739 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,985.96 ($62,938.76).

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Down 7.2 %

LON:HL traded down GBX 58.20 ($0.73) on Friday, reaching GBX 747.20 ($9.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 12-month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 944.80 ($11.90). The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of £3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 754.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 750.55.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,176.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($8.95) to GBX 616 ($7.76) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 921.50 ($11.60).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

