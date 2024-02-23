Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) PT Raised to GBX 280

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 280 ($3.53) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.53) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 258.30 ($3.25) on Monday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 210.50 ($2.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 328.90 ($4.14). The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

