Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) PT Raised to GBX 280

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 280 ($3.53) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.53) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy Trading Up 0.1 %
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.