Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55 to $3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $915 million to $985 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $961.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.900 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.64.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

