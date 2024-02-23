Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HALL opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

