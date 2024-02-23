Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.50

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Inbursa
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Bloomin’ Brands could blossom in 2024
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The Retail Sector is on the cusp of a major breakout
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.