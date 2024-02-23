Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 85000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$14.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 10.90.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

