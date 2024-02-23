Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 835011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in Gray Television by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

