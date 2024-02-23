Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Graphic Packaging also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50 to $3.00 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.8 %

GPK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.44. 109,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,244. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 114.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

