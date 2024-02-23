Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $16.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

