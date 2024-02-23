Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 355100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Golden Arrow Resources Trading Up 22.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

About Golden Arrow Resources

(Get Free Report)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.