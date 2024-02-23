Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,514,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,246,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 75,259 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 580,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

