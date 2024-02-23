Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10, reports.

Gold Fields Trading Down 0.8 %

GFI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. 555,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,371. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.