GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.16

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.16 and last traded at $89.93, with a volume of 5924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

GMS Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in GMS during the first quarter worth about $28,532,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 3,313.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 448,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 392.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth approximately $23,242,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.