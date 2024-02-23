Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Glaukos Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.80. 290,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $97.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,915 shares of company stock worth $22,173,725 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 119.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 28.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

