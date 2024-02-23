Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Citigroup

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock remained flat at $35.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 189,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,599. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 529.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.