Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $168.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE:GPC opened at $146.12 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average of $142.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,643,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 708,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

