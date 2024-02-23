Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $54.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GMAB

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after buying an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 797,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 93.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 457,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 347,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.