General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.80. 2,127,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,081. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47. The company has a market capitalization of $167.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $153.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

