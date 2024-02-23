Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading has increased its dividend by an average of 59.3% per year over the last three years. Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 612,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,368. The stock has a market cap of $834.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

GNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $10,469,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $6,915,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 418,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 603.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 423,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after buying an additional 315,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

