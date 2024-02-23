Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $100,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Gartner by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Gartner by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,294. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $455.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.04. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

