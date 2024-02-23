Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $122.75, but opened at $129.99. Garmin shares last traded at $133.98, with a volume of 371,534 shares.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Garmin

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Garmin by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Garmin by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,436,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,703,000 after purchasing an additional 181,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average of $115.05.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.