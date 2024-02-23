Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.40 EPS.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.00. 152,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.05. Garmin has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $137.87.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Garmin by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Garmin by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,436,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,703,000 after buying an additional 181,840 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

