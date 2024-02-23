Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Announces Earnings Results

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.40 EPS.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.30. 54,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,017. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a twelve month low of $93.52 and a twelve month high of $137.87.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.83.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

