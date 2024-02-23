G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0015

G999 (G999) traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $25.46 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded up 78.9% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00071163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001511 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

