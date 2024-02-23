Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,259 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.26. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

