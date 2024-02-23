Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Primoris Services worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Primoris Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $1,630,972.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

