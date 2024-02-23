Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 441,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 12,017.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 1.07. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $42.66.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAMP. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

