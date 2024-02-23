Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Five9 worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Five9 by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after purchasing an additional 330,567 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 0.90. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

