Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $13.09 Million Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,681 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Urban Outfitters worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,104 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,499,000 after buying an additional 376,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,438,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,294,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,920,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,969,000 after buying an additional 68,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

