Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $11.15 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 20.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $25,013,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 257.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,978,000 after acquiring an additional 104,854 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 78.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $627.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $598.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.01. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $628.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

