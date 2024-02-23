Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $530.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $535.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.25 and a 200-day moving average of $431.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.