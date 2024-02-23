Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $254.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $254.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

