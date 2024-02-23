Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,574 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Progyny worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 356,529 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $1,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,998.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,491. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGNY opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

