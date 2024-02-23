Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,018,983 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,018,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 82.5% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.17 and a beta of 1.73. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UPWK. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $562,162.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,074 shares of company stock worth $1,235,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

