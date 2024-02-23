Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 81,618 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81,618 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of AAON worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AAON by 20.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AAON by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $82.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

