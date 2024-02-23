Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,892 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ingredion worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $114.71 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $116.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $272,842 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.