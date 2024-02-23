FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $58.74, with a volume of 463164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.

The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.91.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

