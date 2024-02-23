FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:FTAI opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,578 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,455 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.